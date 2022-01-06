NEW DELHI – India registered a single-day rise of 90,928 cases, a significant rise from the previous day's 58,097 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 325 deaths have also been reported in the same time, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Jan. 6.
With the addition of new deaths, the death toll has reached 482,876.
Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 285,401 which constitutes 0.81 percent of the country's total positive cases.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,630 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 995 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 26 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Union health ministry on Jan. 6.
The recovery of 19,206 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,41,009. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.81 percent.
Also in the same period, a total of 1,413,030 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.53 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 3.47 percent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent.
With the administration of over 91 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 148.76 crore as of Thursday morning.
More than 18.43 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.
