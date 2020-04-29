NEW DELHI — Public health officials in India have shelved plans to administer the untested anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, to thousands in Mumbai’s crowded slums as a way of preventing infections in healthy people.
Health officials in Mumbai said the plan to conduct tests was still in the cards but had not yet been approved by the government. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning on HCQ, noting drastic side effects, including death.
For now, India will follow federal guidelines that say the drug can only be used for high-risk groups including health care workers taking care of COVID-19 patients, contacts of confirmed patients and those in quarantine centers. Experts say there is little evidence to show that HCQ can help treat COVID-19 infections.
The drug had been widely touted by President Donald Trump.
In related news, as Chinese industries ramp up production, competing Indian businesses are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to loosen India’s 5-week-old coronavirus lockdown when it comes up for review May 3.
Gurcharan Das, former head of Procter & Gamble in India, said April 29 that key industries such as pharmaceuticals, information technology and automobiles, which employ millions of people, can resume manufacturing at half or even one-third of their capacities in areas unaffected by the coronavirus.
He said manufacturers should ensure that safeguards are in place for their workers, including safe distancing and the wearing of masks.
If India is unable to bring its economy back on the track, it could lose 30 million to 40 million jobs by the end of this year, leading to a devastating economic crisis, said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairwoman of Biocon, a biopharmaceutical company.
India has confirmed more than 30,000 cases and 1,007 deaths.
Modi imposed a three-week lockdown on March 25 and later extended it until May 3, when he is scheduled to address the nation on its future. The government loosened restrictions April 29 to allow hundreds of thousands of stranded people to return to their home villages.
