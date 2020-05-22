Residents carry their bikes over fallen trees along a road following the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Khejuri area of Midnapore, West Bengal, on May 21. At least 84 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh and eastern India this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images)