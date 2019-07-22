NEW DELHI — India successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the moon July 22, a week after aborting the mission due to a technical problem.
Scientists at the mission control center burst into applause as the rocket lifted off in clear weather as scheduled at 2:43 p.m. from Sriharikota in southern India. K. Sivan, head of India’s space agency, said the rocket successfully injected the spacecraft into orbit.
The spacecraft — named Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft” — is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits that were confirmed by a previous mission that orbited the moon.
India’s first moon mission orbited the moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water. The country plans to send its first manned spaceflight by 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s lunar program will get a substantial boost, writing on Twitter that the country’s existing knowledge of the moon “will be significantly enhanced.”
Sivan said at a news conference that the successful launch of the spacecraft was the “beginning of India’s historic journey” to the moon.
The launch of the $141 million moon mission a week earlier was called off less than an hour before liftoff due to a “technical snag.” Media reports said the launch was aborted after scientists from the Indian Space Research Organization identified a leak while filling helium in the rocket’s cryogenic engine. The space agency neither confirmed nor denied the reports, saying instead that the problem had been identified and corrected.
The spacecraft is carrying an orbiter, a lander and a rover that will move around on the lunar surface for 14 earth days. It will take around 47 days to travel before landing on the moon.
India put a satellite into orbit around Mars in the nation’s first interplanetary mission in 2013 and 2014.
With India poised to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, Modi’s ardently nationalist government is eager to show off the country’s prowess in security and technology.
India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite weapon in March, which Modi said demonstrated the country’s capacity as a space power alongside the United States, Russia and China.
IANS adds from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: The 43.4 meter tall, 640 ton rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali', carried the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, which will carry out India's second mission to its closest celestial neighbor. From here, it will be a long, over one-and-a-half-month journey for Chandrayaan-2 as it will traverse the 384,400 km that separate Earth and its sole satellite.
Soon after the launch, Modi tweeted: "#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission. This mission will offer new knowledge about the moon."
"Efforts such as #Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India's Lunar Program will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the moon will be significantly enhanced," Modi said in another tweet.
According to an ISRO official, the lander Vikram will land on the moon on Sept. 7.
"Since this is the first moon landing mission of ISRO, we had built in buffer time which is being used now," an ISRO official had told IANS.
As per the July 15 flight schedule, Chandrayaan-2's earth bound phase was 17 days and it has now been revised to 23 days as per the new schedule.
On the other hand, the lunar-bound phase which was for 28 days under the July 15 flight schedule, has come down to 13 days.
Originally Vikram was planned to land on the moon 54 days after the rocket's lift off but will now do it in 48 days.
The Indian space agency has named the lander in memory of country's space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai while the rover's name means wisdom in Sanskrit.
According to ISRO, on the day of landing, Vikram will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising rough braking and fine braking.
Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.
The Vikram is expected to soft-land from a height of 100 km from the moon's surface near its South Pole — where, according to ISRO, no one has gone before – and carry out three scientific experiments.
Subsequently, the six-wheeled rover Pragyan will roll out and carry out two experiments on lunar surface for a period of one lunar day which is equal to 14 Earth days.
The Orbiter with eight scientific experiments will continue its mission for a duration of one year. It will be orbiting in 100x100 km lunar orbit.
The mission also has one passive experiment from the U.S. space agency NASA.
The Indian space agency said the mission will also try to unravel the origins of the moon.
Both the lander as well as the rover will have the Indian national flag painted on them, while the Ashoka Chakra will be imprinted on the rover's wheels.
The success of Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a vehicle and travel on the moon’s surface after the U.S., Russia and China.
India-West adds: In related news, the United States marked the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s “giant leap” by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at parties, races, ball games and concerts July 20.
AP reported from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Aldrin showed Vice President Mike Pence the launch pad where he flew to the moon in 1969. At the same time halfway around the world, an American and two other astronauts blasted into space on a Russian rocket.
