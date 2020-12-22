NEW DELHI – The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended all flights from the U.K. to India till December 31 in the wake of a new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus.
The suspension will start with effect from 23.59 hours Dec. 22, 2020.
Consequently, all flights from India to the U.K. shall also stand temporarily suspended during the period, said a ministry tweet.
“Considering the prevailing situation in the U.K., the government of India has decided that all flights originating from the U.K. to India to be suspended till December 31, 2020 (23.59 hours),” the tweet read.
It added that as a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the U.K. in all transit flights should be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports in India.
India’s ban on passenger flights follows similar steps taken by several European countries Dec. 20.
