NEW DELHI — India says it will carry out a massive survey for the coronavirus targeting the entire population in New Delhi of 29 million.
Officials will go to each household to record every resident’s health details, and administer a virus test to those who show or report symptoms.
The survey will be completed by July 6, according to the government of New Delhi, the worst-hit city with 70,390 confirmed cases.
Police will enforce physical distancing and prevent the mixing of the population inside more than 200 containment zones in the capital, where large clusters of cases have been confirmed. Surveillance cameras or drone monitoring will also be used.
India June 25 registered another record high of 16,922 new cases, taking the total to 473,105. The Health Ministry reported 418 more deaths, taking fatalities to 14,894.
New Delhi’s government has projected that cases in the capital area alone could expand to more than half a million by late July, and is considering taking over luxury hotels and stadiums to convert into field hospitals.
The Health Ministry said it has ramped up testing to more than 200,000 per day across the country, raising the total number of tests so far to nearly 7.3 million.
In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:
— Nepal is increasing quarantine facilities and testing at border points to prepare for the expected return of thousands of workers from neighboring India, where coronavirus cases are surging, a senior official said June 25. Nepal has reported 11,162 cases and just 26 deaths in a population of 29 million. It was among the first countries in South Asia to report a case, but a lockdown imposed in March has helped control the outbreak. Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel told The Associated Press that coronavirus cases are expected to increase as workers return home from India, where millions of Nepalese are believed to be employed. The flow of workers is expected to accelerate as virus restrictions are eased.
— Sri Lanka has opened a new laboratory capable of conducting 500 coronavirus tests per day, Previously, Sri Lanka only had the capacity to conduct 300 tests a day. The lab was built with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank. Sri Lanka has conducted 100,000 tests so far and health authorities say the disease is under control, with new patients belonging to two clusters — navy sailors and those came from abroad. The country has reported 2,007 cases and 11 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.