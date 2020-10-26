NEW DELHI – The India-U.S. talks on military issues here Oct. 26 were “fruitful” and aimed at further deepening defense cooperation between the two largest democracies in the world, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Rajnath Singh and his U.S. counterpart Mark T. Esper held talks on various defense and security issues ahead of a 2+2 dialogue between both the countries scheduled Oct. 27.
After the bilateral meeting at the South Block, Rajnath Singh said that the talks “were fruitful, aimed at further deepening defense cooperation in a wide range of areas.”
“Today’s discussions will add new vigor to India-U.S. defense relations and mutual cooperation,” he said.
The talks Oct. 26 came in the run-up to the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper and their Indian counterparts, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, respectively.
A host of crucial bilateral, regional, and global issues – including China’s efforts to expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its aggressive behavior in eastern Ladakh – will figure in the talks.
To further tighten the strategic partnership between the two countries, the last of the four military communication foundational agreements, Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Cooperation, is expected to be signed.
It largely pertains to geospatial intelligence, and sharing information on maps and satellite images for defense.
The signing of BECA would allow India to use global geospatial maps of the U.S. for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.
Both the countries are also expected to sign the Marine Information Sharing Technical Arrangement.
The first 2+2 ministerial dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 and the second ministerial dialogue happened in Washington, D.C. in 2019.
