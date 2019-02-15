Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel hold candles and pay tribute to their colleagues in Hyderabad on Feb. 15, the day after an attack on a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force convoy in the Lethpora area of Kashmir. - India and Pakistan's troubled ties risked taking a dangerous new turn on Feb. 15 as New Delhi accused Islamabad of harboring militants behind the deadliest bombing in three decades of bloodshed in Indian-administered Kashmir. At least 41 paramilitary troops were killed on February 14 as explosives packed in a van ripped through a convoy bringing 2,500 troopers back from leave not far from the main city Srinagar. (Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images)