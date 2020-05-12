NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced May 12 that the government will spend more than $260 billion, the equivalent of almost 10% of the country's GDP, as part of an economic aid package it seeks alleviate the impact of the coronavirus crisis and make the world's second most populous nation more self-sufficient.
"The main objective of the package is to build a self-sufficient India," Modi said in a televised speech, adding that it will help the country compete globally.
India entered its sixth week of national confinement May 12, which has led to an already weakened economy before the pandemic on the brink of collapse.
The quarantine that began on March 25 caused workers in the huge informal sector to flee the cities and reach their homes in the countryside. Economists say unemployment reached 24.7% this week.
Some restrictions on manufacturing and self-employment were lifted last week to ease the burden on the poor. Social distancing rules remain in place, but some passenger rail services resumed May 12 from New Delhi and Mumbai and trains were able to run at full capacity.
A new phase of quarantine will be implemented on May 18, Modi said.
"The coronavirus will be part of our lives for a long time, but we cannot let our lives revolve around that," he said.
Modi has often said that this century will belong to India, noting that the country will rapidly increase the production of personal protective equipment, respirators and other supplies in response to the pandemic.
“The crisis has demonstrated the importance of an independent India. This is the only way, "he said.
(0) comments
