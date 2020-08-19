NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR – A year after additional security personnel were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government Aug. 19 withdrew around 12,000 troopers of various paramilitary forces, indicating a significant improvement in the law and order situation of the Union Territory.
Ahead of the nullification of the Constitution's Articles 370 and 35A on Aug. 5 last year, the government had made additional deployments of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir, anticipating Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks and separatist violence. The intelligence inputs about possible terror attacks had followed after the Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bombing in February in Pulwama, in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in its order Aug. 19, said that the government had reviewed the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces which includes the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Central Industrial Security Force in Jammu & Kashmir.
After the review, the government decided to withdraw 100 companies – 40 companies of the CRPF and 20 companies each of the BSF, the SSB and the CISF with immediate effect. All the companies have been asked to revert to their respective locations.
The law and order related incidents in Kashmir Valley have dropped dramatically in the last one year.
