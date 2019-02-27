India launched an air strike pre-dawn Feb. 26 in what it claimed was a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, setting off global concerns about a possible nuclear response.
The air strike followed a Feb. 14 attack in the Pulwama region of Kashmir, in which a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.
Five Mirage 2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crossed over the Line of Control and went at least five miles inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to drop multiple bombs, each weighing about 1,000 kilos. Indian American Rafiq Dossani, director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, told India-West that if India did go in 70 or 80 kilometers beyond the LoC, “that is a new paradigm. India is not respecting Pakistan’s territorial claims.”
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately called a meeting of the National Command Authority, which controls the country's nuclear arsenal. Khan asked the armed forces and people to prepare "for all eventualities.”
"Once again the Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim. This action has been done for domestic consumption being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk," he said in an official statement.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned that Islamabad has "the right to self-defense and to give a befitting response.”
Media reports of the Feb. 26 air strikes have varied between the two countries. India stated that it had killed “hundreds” of terrorists at the JeM training camp in Balakot.
As celebrations erupted across India, Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale said: "India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jehadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.”
The Indian government was "firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to fight the menace of terrorism. Hence, this non-military pre-emptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties,” said Gokhale in a statement to media.
Pakistan responded by saying there were no casualties.
Dossani told India-West he does not believe Pakistan will respond with a nuclear attack. Pakistan is under the influence of Saudi Arabia, he said, noting that there will be pressure from the Saudis, who have deep ties to the U.S. to keep the situation from escalating to a nuclear response. China, another important ally for Pakistan, also does not want a nuclear response, said Dossani.
Pakistan may retaliate in the same manner, perhaps taking out an ammunition depot on the India-controlled side of Kashmir, said Dossani, adding that India will deny such claims and all will proceed as normal.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can say his country’s “lust for blood” post the Pulwama attack has been satisfied, and can invite Khan to sit down at the table, said Dossani, offering an alternate solution. The third possibility could be a movement of troops or nuclear escalation, but Dossani doubts that either of those possibilities will occur.
He noted that the White House has stopped short of blaming the Pakistani government for the Feb. 14 attack. President Donald Trump stated at a Feb. 22 press briefing that he had stopped $1.3 billion in aid to Pakistan nine months ago. Shortly after the attack, the White House asked Islamabad to immediately end its support to all terror groups and to stop providing them with “safe havens.”
The Trump administration stated that it supported India’s right to defend itself.
Richard Rossow, who holds the Wadhwani chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told India-West that the U.S. had largely given the “green light” to action after the Feb. 14 attack.
“It appears initially that the air strike is going to appease the Indian public’s calls for action,” he said, adding: “The reaction from India was on the larger end of what we expected. By and large, the Indian public feels this was terrific.”
Pakistan will retaliate possibly by taking out a base at the border, said Rossow, adding that if the country steps on Indian soil, it would be a declaration of war.
Post the Pulwama attack, India has taken a number of non-military actions, noted Rossow, which include putting pressure on the International Monetary Fund to block a loan of $6-8 billion. It has removed Pakistan’s “most-favored nation” status and has attempted to isolate the country from the global community by declaring it a terrorist state, he noted.
In later news Feb. 26, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement saying he spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to emphasize the India-U.S. close security partnership and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.
"I also spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil," the statement said, adding: "I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost. I also encouraged both ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.