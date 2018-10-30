BHUBANESWAR — India Oct. 30 successfully conducted a night trial of the indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I ballistic missile off the Odisha coast.
The surface-to-surface missile was test-fired as part of a user-trial from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.
Defense sources said the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army test-fired the missile and the night trial of the Agni missile was successful.
The night trial of the ballistic missile with a strike range of 700 km was first conducted in April 2014, said sources.
The missile has a strike range of beyond 700 km and a specialized navigation system. It has already been inducted into the Indian Army.
