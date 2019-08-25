A delegation of opposition leaders led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, K.C. Venugopal, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Tirusvhi Siva, Dinesh Trivedi, D. Raja, Majeed Memon, Manoj Jha and D. Kupendra Reddy, that was stopped at Srinagar's Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport and sent back to Delhi after it landed in Jammu and Kashmir, on Aug. 24, 2019. The visit of the opposition delegation comes almost three weeks after the Center abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to J&K. (IANS/Congress photo)