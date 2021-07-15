This photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, shows from left, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Tajiki Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev and SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Executive Committee Director Jumakhon Giyosov pose for a photo prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Wednesday, July 14. Foreign ministers from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states hold a series of meetings in the Tajik capital Dushanbe to discuss regional issues, including the security situation in Afghanistan. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)