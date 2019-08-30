In this photograph taken on July 1, Mohammed Rehat Ali (right), 71, one of many to fall foul of a citizenship process in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam, holds a Supreme Court of India's order declaring him an Indian citizen as he stands with his wife Joiful Begum at his home at Khopnikuchi village in Assam's Kamrup district. Born in India 71 years ago, Mohammed Rehat Ali is still traumatized a month after his release from a detention camp, struggling to shake off a fear for the future shared by millions — many of them Muslims — under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)