NEW DELHI — India has registered 78,512 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, maintaining an upward surge.
The Health Ministry Aug. 31 also reported 948 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 64,469.
A country of 1.4 billion people, India now has the fastest-growing reported coronavirus caseload of any country in the world, seeing more than 75,000 new cases for five straight days.
India has now reported more than 75,000 infections for four straight days.
The surge Aug. 30 has raised the country’s total virus tally to over 3.5 million and comes at a time when India is reopening its subway networks and allowing sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of efforts to revive the economy.
The crowded subway, a lifeline for millions of people in New Delhi, the capital, will be reopened in a phased manner from Sept. 7. Schools and colleges, however, will remain closed until the end of September.
India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its fatalities are the fourth-highest.
Even as eight Indian states remain among the worst-hit regions and contribute nearly 73% of the total infections, the virus is now spreading fast in the vast hinterlands, with experts warning that the month of September could be the most challenging.
