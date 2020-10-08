SURAT, Gujarat – Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage laborers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
To help such people, especially underprivileged children, Hanuman Prajapat and his wife Ratan Ben started stitching four-layered masks from leftover fabrics discarded by tailors, and distributing them for free in Surat. Speaking to ANI, Prajapat said that he and his wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in and around Surat in the last four months, and now he is collaborating with Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation that works in rural areas of Rajasthan and making masks for them.
"I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks, and give it to the people who can't afford them. In the last four months, I along with my wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in the city," he said.
Prajapat said that recently he was approached by the non-profit organization called Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation that works in rural Rajasthan to make masks for them.
"After hearing about my work, Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation approached me, and now I'm making masks for them to distribute in rural areas of Rajasthan. The organization is providing me cost of thread and elastic for the mask," he said.
Vijay Bhadviya, a member of the Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation, said, "When we came to know about the work Hanuman Bhai is doing we approached him. He is working for 'no profit-no loss' with us. With his help we have distributed three to four thousand masks to rural areas of Rajasthan, and have given him the order for more than five thousand more masks."
Meanwhile, Associated Press reported from New Delhi Oct. 8 that India has registered 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s total since the pandemic began to 6.8 million.
The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 971 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 105,526.
India has witnessed a steady drop of confirmed coronavirus cases for three consecutive weeks now — from recording more than 86,000 daily cases in the last two weeks of September to an average of more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month. The numbers have also fallen sharply from earlier in September when daily cases averaged around 93,000 in India.
More than 1.1 million samples have been tested daily on an average so far in October, according to the Health Ministry.
