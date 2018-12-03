ChuChu TV, an Indian edutainment YouTube channel that creates animated videos of kids rhymes and educational songs, has launched a new learning app with Skoolbo called ChuChu School Kindergarten.
The ChuChu School apps will offer curriculum-based learning modules from pre-school to second grade.
The ChuChu School Kindergarten app offers over 500 books, songs and lessons, which cover reading, numbers, basic geography, science, brain games, puzzles, stories and songs. The app features 150 audio story books and 50 learning songs as well.
“We are very excited to enter the world of education and learning with ChuChu School apps. Parents all across the world have always trusted us for our edutainment content and now we take this a further step into the world of learning with our ChuChu School learning apps,” said Vinoth Chandar, founder, CEO and creative director of ChuChu TV. “We are sure both toddlers and caregivers will find our ChuChu School apps engaging and useful.”
The ChuChu School app is priced at $3.99 per month for preschool kids. Apps for first and second grade students will be launched in the coming months.
ChuChu School, which won the ‘2018 Mom’s Choice Gold Award’ honoring excellence in family-friendly media, products and services, is currently available as a YouTube channel with more than 25,000 subscribers.
The mission of the Chennai-based ChuChu TV is “to create meaningful and engaging content comprising of songs, stories, nursery rhymes and pre-school learning modules that not just entertain and educate, but also help create a happy, caring and inclusive world.”
The videos star ChuChu, ChaCha, Chika, Chiku and their friends, families, care-givers and cute animal companions.
With over 20 billion views and over 32 million subscribers, ChuChu TV’s channels garner around 20 million views and add close to 50,000 subscribers a day, stated a press release.
