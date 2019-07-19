Samson D'Souza, accused in the Scarlett Keeling murder case, leaves surrounded by policemen after being sentenced to ten year imprisonment by the Bombay High Court in Goa on July 19. An Indian court on July 19 sent a bartender to jail for 10 years over the sexual assault and killing of British schoolgirl Scarlett Keeling on a Goa beach in 2008. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)