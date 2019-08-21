India's former finance minister and Congress party leader P. Chidambaram (center) talks with other leaders Kapil Sibal (right) and Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Aug. 21. High drama unfolded in Delhi late on Aug. 21 as officers from India's equivalent of the FBI scaled the walls of a former finance minister Chidambaram's home to arrest him on corruption charges. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)