NEW DELHI — A cyclone in the Arabian Sea was barreling toward India’s business capital Mumbai June 2, threatening to deliver high winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation’s highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.
Cyclone Nisarga was forecast to make landfall June 3 afternoon on the country’s west coast near Mumbai. Mumbai hasn’t been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness.
National Disaster Response Force personnel have been sent to both Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, and nearby Gujarat state and officials were urging people in at risk areas to evacuate.
Maharashtra’s top official, Uddhav Balasheb Thackeray, said on Twitter that residents in Mumbai’s expansive slums had been ordered to evacuate, though it was not immediately clear if shelters had been set up. He also said some 150 coronavirus patients had been moved out of a hospital near the city’s beachfront.
India’s meteorological department said the storm could intensify throughout the day June 2 into a severe cyclone, which is defined as a cyclone with wind speeds of 119 to 165 kilometers per hour (74 to 102 miles per hour) and is the fourth most powerful category on the local scale.
Nisarga comes just two weeks after Cyclone Amphan tore through the Bay of Bengal on India’s east coast and battered West Bengal state, killing more than 100 people in India and neighboring Bangladesh.
Although post-monsoon flooding is common in Mumbai in the fall, some experts fear the city isn’t prepared for the high winds and storm surges that come with a cyclone.
“There’s been no test of how the city does in a cyclone,” said Adam Sobel, a climate scientist at Columbia University who has studied the risk to Mumbai. “It just makes me nervous.”
The storm comes as the area grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra and Gujarat states have reported about 44% of India’s 198,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide, and 61% of all virus deaths.
Local news reports have shown an overwhelmed hospital system in Mumbai, with patients resting on hospital floors until beds become available and bodies left in wards. Doctors associations have reported that a growing number of health care workers are catching the virus, putting an even greater strain on staffing.
AP adds from Gauhati: Three mudslides triggered by overnight rains buried homes in northeastern India’s Assam state, killing 20 people and injuring at least seven others, authorities said June 2.
Seven of the victims were members of a single family, said M.S. Manivannan, head of the state disaster management authority. He said seven people were hospitalized. Their medical condition was not immediately clear.
The mudslides occurred in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, large parts of which share borders with Bangladesh.
“Rescue operations are still on to ascertain if any more people are trapped under the debris,” Manivannan said.
Pre-monsoon rains have caused rivers to flood in large parts of Assam, with at least 10 deaths reported so far.
The state’s main river, Brahmaputra, and its many tributaries flood heavily each year, forcing many to take shelter on higher ground.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state’s highest elected official, has been touring flood-hit areas to inspect relief and rescue operations in the last few days.
