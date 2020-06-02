Dr. Harsh Vardhan, India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was elected May 22 as the new Chair of the World Health Organization’s Executive Board.
“I will work to realize the collective vision of our organization, to build the collective capacity of all our member nations and to build a heroic collective leadership,” Vardhan said in his address to the 147th WHO Executive Board session as its chair. The session was held virtually.
WHO is already providing leadership to the entire world in the sphere of public health, engaging with partners for joint actions, shaping the research agenda and stimulating the dissemination of valuable knowledge. The need is to catalyze further change, he said.
In congratulating him, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director for WHO South-East Asia, said Vardhan “has a rich experience in public health. He is the pioneer of India’s successful pulse polio program and has been in the forefront in the fight against tobacco and many other issues.”
WHO’s Executive Board comprises of 34 members elected for three-year terms. The chair of the Executive Board is elected by its members on being nominated by the regional committees of the six WHO regions, by rotation.
At the 72nd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia in September 2019, member states had nominated India to be member of the WHO Executive Board from the region to replace Sri Lanka whose term expired in May 2020, and also to lead 147th and 148th sessions of the executive board as chairperson.
Vardhan, who took over from Dr. Hiroki Nakatani of Japan, will chair the 148th session of the Executive Board in January 2021. At the Executive Board meeting in May 2021, he will hand over to the next chair from another WHO Region. However, he will continue to be a member of the Executive Board till 2023.
