NEW DELHI – Netizens in India March 24 hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day challenge to fight novel coronavirus, saying if millions can participate in virtual online challenges that gives nothing in return, this is the biggest opportunity for the country to come out a winner against the deadly COVID-19 disease that has devastated the world.
Modi announced nationwide three weeks lockdown starting from March 24 midnight. All states and union territories will come under its purview.
"Folks, Let us take part in this 21 Days Challenge. The habit, for example, Yoga Practice, Reading, Writing Blogs, Cooking, and/or any creative ones. Are you ready?" tweeted one user.
Another commented: "Don't panic on essential items. They obviously will be exempted in the #CoronavirusLockdown. And India has more than enough supplies of all essentials. Relax & tell friends to relax about it.”
Modi warned that if we don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.
He also said many powerful countries in the world have become helpless, regardless of their efforts, reiterating that social distancing is the only way to deal with this deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 500 in India to date.
"PM has ordered a national #CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days. Let's be responsible for safety of our nation and family," said one social media user.
"A single biggest lockdown in the history for any country. It's a very bold step. And it's need of the hour," added another.
Modi later tweeted: "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Center and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.”
The Supreme Court too declared an indefinite complete lockdown, also cancelling hearing of urgent matters even through video conferencing.
Even American social media users hailed Modi for the move, asking U.S. President Donald Trump to do the same.
"Narendra Modi just shut down INDIA. 1.3 billion people. For 21 days. All the science says that's what you are supposed to do. And the US of course won't do it,' tweeted a user.
"India is going on a 21 day complete lockdown. Maybe Trump can now take advice from his fellow strongman and best friend Modi on this and do the same thing here. Praying for my family there," said another.
In related news, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order prescribing a nationwide lockdown, soon after Prime Minister Modi announced the same in a televised address to the nation.
The Center cited 'proactive measures' such as ban on international travel, issue of advisories, setting up quarantine facilities, contact tracing of person infected with the virus, temporary suspension of metro, train service and domestic flights to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The MHA said the situation is being continuously monitored at the level of Modi, who has already had video conferencing with the chief ministers.
Experts have advised to stringently implant social distancing, given the experience of few other nations where the casualty rate has been way too high.
However, the MHA adds that a lack of coordination between the Center and the state won't help. Here, it says, NDMA, which is chaired by the prime minister himself, has issued an order to states and Union Territories to take effective measures to contain any further spread of the COVID-19. The order, which will remain in force for the coming 21 days, has been followed by the MHA issuing an order directing states and UTs to take up effective measures.
All concerned state governments and UTs have been asked to ensure "strict implementation" of the order, which the MHA says all be monitored by itself.
In announcing the three-week countrywide lockdown, Modi said only essential services will be allowed to operate.
Making a case for his decision, Modi said, "India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again."
India's coronavirus infected patient count has surpassed 500.
