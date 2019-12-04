PATNA (AP) — An Indian paramilitary soldier fatally shot five of his colleagues and later killed himself Dec. 4 in a firing incident in a camp in central India.
State administrator Dinesh Kumar Nag said the incident occurred in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh state.
What provoked the firing by the soldier is being investigated, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Force.
He said the soldiers were walking in a group when the shooting started.
Those who tried to seize the weapon were gunned down by the soldier, he said.
Pandey said five soldiers were killed on the spot and one of the three injured soldiers later died in a hospital.
Earlier, reports said the soldiers shot at each other during the incident.
Narayanpur is 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Raipur, the state capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.