A Rohingya refugee weeps as she holds a child after they were detained while crossing the India-Bangladesh fenced border from Bangladesh, at Raimura village on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital of the northeastern state of Tripura, on Jan. 22. Indian Border Security Force officials said they had detained 31 Rohingya refugees crossing the border from Bangladesh. (Arindam Dey/AFP/Getty Images)