Indian police officer Sanjiv Bhatt (center) poses with his wife Shweta (second right), daughter Aakashi (left), and son Shantanu (right) after receiving the 5th Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice in Ahmedabad on Dec. 31, 2012. Bhatt was honored for his accomplishment for standing against communal forces to ensure the protection of the vulnerable and insecure minorities. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)