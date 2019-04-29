In this picture taken on April 28, Indian Christians put candles in the formation of Sri Lanka's map after participating in a peace march to show solidarity with the Sri Lankan victims of last week's serial bombings in Ahmedabad. Sri Lanka's churches remained shut on April 28 forcing Christians to say prayers of grief in private over the Easter suicide attacks that the country's Roman Catholic leader called "an insult to humanity.” (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)