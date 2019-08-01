NEW DELHI – President Ram Nath Kovind Aug. 1 gave his assent to the Triple Talaq Bill, making the practice of giving instant triple talaq orally a criminal offense with provisions of a jail term of up to three years.
The Triple Talaq Bill or Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which prohibits divorce by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one occasion by their husbands was passed by both houses of Parliament.
It was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite the opposition's demand for its scrutiny by a Standing Committee.
Subsequently, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha July 30, with the government mustering numbers for its smooth sailing in the Upper House where it still lacks majority support.
The historic legislation, the government said, will provide much-awaited relief to the women of the minority community by ending the "archaic and medieval" practice.
Scrapping of the practice has been one of the main planks of the BJP, whose government at the Center led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promulgated a number of ordinances after earlier failing to get the legislation through the Rajya Sabha where it lacked adequate numbers.
An Opposition motion to send the bill to a select committee was defeated by 84-100 votes.
Under the proposed law, a Muslim woman against whom talaq has been declared is entitled to seek subsistence allowance from her husband for herself and also for her dependent children.
A Muslim woman, against whom triple talaq is uttered, is entitled to seek custody of her minor children.
Members of a number of parties boycotted voting, benefiting the government in the Upper House where the ruling BJP-led NDA does not have the majority. BJP's ally Janata Dal-United also abstained from the proceedings.
During the debate on the bill, most of the Opposition parties objected to the provision for imprisonment of a man who utters the word 'talaq' thrice to divorce his wife, asking who would look after the family if the erring male is sent to jail.
Replying to the debate, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countered the Opposition criticism on making triple talaq a cognizable offense and said nobody questioned the penal provisions when the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, Dowry Act of 1961 and section 498A of the Indian Penal Code were brought.
He said when Hindu Marriage Act was brought, it was said that the age of the bridegroom should be 21 while the bride would be 18. A two-year jail term was provided for those violating the law. At that time, it was not said that it will disturb married life.
Further, the law provided that a marriage will be void in case a person went for remarriage even as he or she had their spouse.
Prasad insisted that the proposed law had nothing to do with religion but was only meant to do away with a social evil, which has already been done in many Islamic countries.
Quoting a book by an Islamic scholar, the minister said if Prophet Mohammed disapproved of triple talaq centuries back, "why are we in 2019 debating whether it is right or wrong?"
Earlier, while participating in the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad opposed the bill and demanded it be referred to a select committee so that each provision could be duly analyzed and vetted.
The Congress leader said the bill was politically motivated and there was nothing in the bill for protection of Muslim women, for their subsistence allowance and their children.
Javed Ali Khan of the Samajwadi Party, while opposing the bill, said there were women in the country who have been abandoned by their husbands and there are many famous and renowned persons among them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.