MAMALLAPURAM, India — As part of his cleanliness drive, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up trash Oct. 12 from a beach in the southern temple town where he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Modi released a short video on Twitter showing him walking barefoot in the sand, collecting the trash in a bag in the morning in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state.
He tweeted, “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy.”
Modi launched a “Clean India” campaign after he became prime minister in 2014.
In a radio talk last month, Modi lauded the efforts of an Indian “plogger,” Ripudaman Belvi, who launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging.
Modi said that “plogging” is popular in foreign countries, and praised Belvi for promoting it in India.
