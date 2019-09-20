NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming agenda-heavy U.S. visit may start a new phase of corporate relations between major energy companies of the two countries.
According to industry sources, an energy major of India Inc may finalize a deal to pick up equity stake in a U.S.-based Fortune 500 oil company. Reliance Industries, Adani, and Vedanta are among the companies with significant investment in the oil and energy segment.
RIL, Vedanta Cairn or Adani may take up a stake in an American oil major, sources said.
CEOs of 16 leading American companies will attend the round-table with the Prime Minister in Houston on Saturday, including Baker Hughes, BP, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric Company, ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, IHS Markit, LyondellBasell Industries, McDermott, Schlumberger, Tellurian, Total, Air Products, Vinmar International and Westlake Chemicals.
Further, public sector oil companies including Indian Oil Corp are also likely to use the opportunity to strike oil supply deals, in the wake of the recent disruption in oil markets post drone attacks at Aramco's two oil processing units in Saudi Arabia.
Modi will arrive in Houston Sept. 21 and head for the round-table with the chiefs of the energy majors. He is also expected to meet top executives of various start-ups and encourage them to have a wide presence in India.
On the bilateral level, he would discuss various trade pacts with his U.S. counterpart. Besides cooperation in the field of defense and energy, the two countries are likely to discuss action-steps for higher trade and commerce.
Modi will be in the U.S. from Sept. 21 to 27. He will participate in a rally of Indian Americans in Houston besides addressing the UN General Assembly in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.