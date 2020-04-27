BANGKOK — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned the country’s 1.3 billion people against any complacency in the fight against the coronavirus.
On a radio talk show April 26, Modi said that people will have to change their habits by sticking to social distancing, wearing masks and not spitting in public.
“There should be no negligence at any local level due to overconfidence,” he said. “We have to be very careful about this for a long time to come.”
He also said that a traditional system of Indian medicine, known as Ayurveda, which strongly recommends yoga exercises and drinking hot water, can be extremely helpful in building immunity.
Modi put India under a strict lockdown on March 25. The restrictions, which run until May 3, have been eased somewhat by allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming activities to resume in rural areas to help millions of poor daily wage earners.
India has confirmed 25,671 cases of the coronavirus, including 824 deaths.
India opens some stores as virus restrictions ease elsewhere
AP reports from New Delhi: The tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace April 25 with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards.
In the U.S., the states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have begun loosening lockdown orders on their pandemic-wounded businesses, even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000 and health experts warned that such steps might be coming too soon.
The relaxation of the Indian lockdown came with major caveats. It did not apply to hundreds of quarantined towns and other places hit hardest by the outbreak that has killed at least 775 people in the country and terrified its multitudes of poor who live in slum conditions too crowded for social distancing.
Shopping malls also stayed closed nationwide. Still, for families that run small stores, being able to earn again brought relief.
“This is a good decision,” said Amit Sharma, an architect. “We have to open a few things and let the economy start moving. The poor people should have some source of income. This virus is going to be a long-term problem.''
Last week, India also allowed manufacturing and farming to resume in rural areas to ease the economic plight of millions left jobless by the lockdown imposed March 24. India's restrictions have allowed people out of their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essentials.
Meanwhile, a Hindu nationalist organization chief has assured India’s minorities, mainly Muslims, that there will be no discrimination on the basis of religion in the battle against the coronavirus. Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said in an online address April 26 that no group can be blamed as a whole for the acts of some of its members. Bhagwat’s remarks came amid criticism by the BJP and Hindu groups of an Islamic missionary meeting in the Indian capital last month that triggered a surge in coronavirus cases.
