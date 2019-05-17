GAUHATI — A soap opera star was arrested May 16 here after police raided her house, while investigating a grenade attack that injured 10 people, and discovered explosive materials and weapons.
Gauhati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar says the planning for the May 15 attack was carried out in TV actress Jahnavi Saikia's rented house in Gauhati, the capital of the state of Assam.
He said that on May 16, authorities found 45 kilograms (99 pounds) of explosive material, grenade-making equipment, small arms including pistols, and bullets.
The attack on a police checkpoint in Gauhati was claimed by Paresh Baruah, the exiled leader of a rebel group that for 40 years has been seeking Assam's independence from India.
The attack was the first such incident in about two years.
