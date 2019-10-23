A Kashmiri boy looks out from his damaged family house after cross border shelling in Jura, a village of Neelum valley in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Oct. 21. At least 10 people were killed by artillery fire on Oct. 20 along the de facto India-Pakistan border in Kashmir, officials said, as both countries accuse each other of trying to destabilize the disputed region. (Sajjad Qayyum/AFP via Getty Images)