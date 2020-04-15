NEW DELHI — With the reporting of 1,118 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 11,933, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released here April 15.
In an evening update at 5 p.m., the ministry said 10,197 cases were active in the country, while 1,343 people have recovered and 392 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus. One person has migrated to another country.
In the previous update a day earlier, the Ministry had reported a total 10,815 cases. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.
Of the total cases, 2,687 have been reported from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi (1,561), Tamil Nadu (1,204), Rajasthan (1,005), Madhya Pradesh (987), Uttar Pradesh (735), Gujarat (695), Telangana (647), Andhra Pradesh (503) and Kerala (387).
The Union Territory of J&K has reported 278 cases, followed by West Bengal (213), Karnataka (277), Haryana (199), Punjab (186), Bihar (70), Odisha (60), Uttarakhand (37), Chhattisgarh (33), Himachal Pradesh (33), Jharkhand (27), Chandigarh (21), Ladakh (17), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11), Goa (7) and Puducherry (7).
In the northeast, Assam has reported the most number of cases at 33, while Meghalaya has reported 7 cases. There are two cases each in Manipur and Tripura, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have one case each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.