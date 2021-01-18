NEW DELHI – With 13,788 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Jan. 18 continued with its low streak of single-day cases, posting an overall tally of 10,571,773, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new cases from the past 11 days. The daily death toll is below the 300-mark from the last 24 days.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 145 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 152,419.
As per the Ministry's data, 10,211,342 people have recovered so far and currently there are 208,012 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.59 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 percent.
About 81 percent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have logged 66 percent of the total daily deaths.
The most-awaited mass vaccination drive kick-started on Jan. 16, with the approval of two Covid vaccines. As many as 224,311 beneficiaries have received doses of Covid vaccines in the last two days.
A total of 447 ‘Adverse Events Following Immunization’ have been reported in the last two days of the massive inoculation drive.
