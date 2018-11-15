BENGALURU — Global software major Infosys Nov. 15 appointed its Executive Vice President Jayesh Sanghrajka as interim chief financial officer, effective Nov. 17, to replace outgoing CFO M.D. Ranganath.
"The Board of Directors at its meeting on Thursday appointed Sangharajka as the interim CFO and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from Nov. 17," said the city-based IT major in a statement.
The Board is in the process of selecting the next CFO as Ranganath steps down Nov. 16.
"Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in the company over two stints and performed leadership roles in the finance division and even as deputy CFO," said the statement.
Sanghrajka, who has 20 years of experience in chartered accountancy, first worked with the company between 2000-2007 as general manager (finance) and re-joined in 2012 as corporate financial controller.
Ranganath, 55, who resigned Aug. 18 after 18 years of service to pursue opportunities in new areas, is the third CFO to quit the $11-billion IT firm in the last 5-6 years after Rajiv Bansal in October 2015 and V. Balakrishnan in December 2013.
According to the company's 37th annual report, Ranganath's annual compensation in fiscal 2017-18 was Rs. 7.98 crore, including Rs. 7.03 crore as salary, Rs. 24 lakh as retrials and Rs. 71 lakh shares as stock options.
Ranganath, who owned 9,256 shares at the beginning of fiscal 2017-18, exercised 7,662 shares and held 16,918 cumulative shares at the end of last fiscal.
While Bansal resigned from the executive post in October 2015 amid a raging controversy over governance issues between the co-founders and the previous Board, Balakrishnan was elevated as a director and head of its back-office operations (Infosys BPO) in October 2012.
Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy also objected to the hefty severance package (Rs. 17.37 crore) to Bansal, who was party to the "costly" acquisition of the U.S.-based Panaya software firm in February 2015 under its first non-promoter chief executive Vishal Sikka, who also resigned Aug. 18, 2017.
The Arbitral Tribunal of Justice R.V. Raveendran (retired) Sept. 17 ordered the company to pay Bansal Rs. 12.37 crore with interest as part of the severance package.
The Tribunal also rejected the company's claim for a refund of Rs. 5.2 crore paid earlier to Bansal as part of the severance package. On legal advice, the company complied with the order and paid Bansal the balance amount.
