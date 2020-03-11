NEW DELHI — Investigative agencies have received a video of the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma from the people of the locality and soon the name of his killer will be revealed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha March 11.
Shah said that after the riots the government put up advertisements in newspapers asking people to share the videos and photos to identify the rioters. "We have received a number of videos from the public and all those videos are being analyzed with the data of the northeast Delhi residents with the help of their voter cards and driving licenses through a software," he said.
He also said that the agencies have also taken the data from Uttar Pradesh to identify the people who indulged in the riots in February in which 52 people lost their lives and over 263 were injured.
Commenting on the murder of Sharma, Shah said, "We have also received the video of the killing of the IB staffer and soon his killer will be arrested."
Sharma was stabbed over 400 times during the Delhi riots and his body was thrown in a sewer in northeast Delhi's Chandbagh area. His body was recovered a day later. The forensics team also collected samples from the site from where his body was recovered. The Delhi Police has booked suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others for their role in the murder of Sharma on the complaint of his father.
Hussain surrendered in court after which the police arrested him. Shah further said that the software which has the details of the people doesn't recognise the people on the basis of their clothes or religion. "It works through facial recognition system," he added.
