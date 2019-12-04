SRINAGAR — After four months, authorities Dec. 4 decided to restore internet facility on the fixed landline connections in Kashmir, top sources told IANS.
"It has been decided to restore internet services on fixed landline connections provided by BSNL in the Valley. The services would be restored immediately in Srinagar and gradually in the entire Valley," a senior official said after a high-level meeting in New Delhi.
Internet services were suspended on Aug. 4, a day before Article 370 was abrogated, and had remained suspended in the Valley since then.
There had been growing demands from students, professionals and businessmen for the restoration of service as they claimed that its suspension had seriously affected their day to day activities.
Local traders said they could not file the goods and services tax and income tax returns due to non-availability of internet. Hoteliers said they were unable to take bookings from tour and travel operators because of no internet.
Authorities said suspension of the internet had become unavoidable as anti-national and anti-social elements were using it to upload inflammatory posts, statements, and pictures to disturb the law and order in Kashmir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.