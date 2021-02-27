The International Society for Krishna Consciousness Feb. 22 announced it was recognized with the Indian Green Building Council Green Champion Award 2020.
ISKCON was unanimously chosen as the winner of the prize, under the category of Pioneering Institution in sensitizing the masses by going green, which it received during the 18th edition of Green Building Congress.
The IGBC is India’s premier institution accrediting green buildings and offering specialized services like green building auditor training program, memberships with 26 chapters operating nationally, according to a news release.
During IGBC’s annual flagship event called Green Building Congress, the IGBC Green Champions Award are recognized for major achievements towards green practices, including their valuable contribution towards inspiration to millions of people with their environmental advocacy, the release said.
ISKCON’s two projects, namely, ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco-village and ISKCON Chowpatty Mandir in Mumbai, have achieved the platinum level IGBC green certification.
ISKCON also plans to design, construct, operate and certify their upcoming University of Bhaktivedanta Research Centre as a green campus, it said.
The international green committee of ISKCON is closely working with IGBC to develop a framework for ISKCON temples across the world to be developed as Green Places of Worship, the news release said.
Gauranga Das, director of ISKCON Govardhan Eco-village and global duty officer of ISKCON, received the award on behalf of ISKCON.
“Our founder Acharya Srila Prabhupada instructed us that we should follow the principles of ‘simple living and high thinking’ included within that is care for the environment,” Anuttama Das, global communications director for ISKCON said in a statement. “In our 700 temples around the world, we are trying to promote this principle of sustainability and learning how to protect the Earth. This award honoring us for those efforts is really appreciated.”
Gauranga Das added, “Spiritual wellness along with the health and well-being of all the devotees and our staff are of supreme importance to us. Especially in light of the current situation, places of congregation like temples need to further enhance their green quotient. With the help of IGBC we wish to enhance the overall well-being of tens of thousands of devotees and temple communities.”
ISKCON is committed to preserving the planet through its various green initiatives, the release said. The Bhagavad Gita teaches that yoga is the art of living in harmony with the body, the mind, the soul, all living beings, God and nature.
All of nature is God’s gift and to see the presence of God’s grace in nature is an inherent teaching of Bhagavad Gita and it is very much foundational to the principles of ISKCON, it said.
