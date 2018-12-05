NEW DELHI — Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Dec. 5 asked him to hold a press conference.
Gandhi, who was Dec. 5 campaigning in Telangana for the Dec. 7 Assembly polls, shared pictures of his press conference in Hyderabad on Twitter and said it was fun to have questions thrown at you.
"Dear Mr Modi, now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM," Gandhi tweeted to Modi who has been campaigning for the ongoing Assembly polls in five states.
Gandhi further criticized Modi, tweeting "2,654 days since you became PM. Still no press conference?"
"Some pics from our Hyderabad press conference today. Try one someday, it's fun having questions thrown at you," added Gandhi.
