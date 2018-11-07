THIRUVANANTHAPURAM — The Sangh Parivar virtually took over the Sabarimala temple during the 24 hours it opened while the police stood and watched, the Congress said Nov. 7.
Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told reporters Nov. 7: "The government and police were an abject failure as BJP and RSS activists had the final say in the temple town till 10:00 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 6) when the temple closed after a day.
"The police were mere spectators while these forces reigned supreme at the temple," he added.
The temple opened for a day at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 and closed Nov. 6 at 10:00 p.m.
The rightwing groups had made it clear that they would not allow the entry of women of menstruating age (ages 10 to 50 years), despite the Supreme Court ruling Sept. 28 that said the shrine must be opened to women of all ages.
In Sabarimala, protesters Nov. 6 intimidated and ultimately forced back at least one woman who was of the formerly banned menstruating age, in their continued refusal to change the tradition.
Police registered cases against 200 protesters.
Meanwhile, the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has approached the National Human Rights Commission, saying pilgrims have been forced to go without water and other basic facilities.
After the Lord Ayyappa temple opened Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m. for the special one-day session amid tight security, there were devotees held violent protests late in the night and early Nov. 6 as they saw women of menstruating age approaching the shrine.
Two women Nov. 6 were apprehended on their way through Pamba and threatened after devotees found they were without the holy kit (Irumudi Kettu).
Shouting Ayyappa slogans, the protesters stopped them from advancing any further. This was despite the fact that they were above 50 years, the police said.
It was not until the leaders appealed for calm via a megaphone that the protests ended. Later, the women were helped to complete their darshan and perform puja at the hilltop temple.
Speaking to the media, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Valsan Thillenkeri from Kannur who was seen speaking on the megaphone standing near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, said he came here as a pilgrim.
"When I went up 18 steps to the temple and prayed, I heard a noise and saw a commotion. Someone handed me a megaphone and I appealed to all not to create any trouble as no tradition of the temple would be broken," said Thillenkeri at the temple town.
The protests began late Nov. 5 when a 30-year-old woman along with her husband and children was stopped. Following the violent outbursts, the woman retreated.
She was sent back home with her family early Nov. 6 under police security.
Although the Kerala Police have literally taken over Sabarimala and posted a dozen women officials over 50 years of age near the shrine, not one woman devotee of menstruating age has entered the sanctum sanctorum, despite the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s promise to implement the Sept. 28 Supreme Court verdict.
The police have registered cases against 200 people for creating trouble in the temple compound.
According to the available figures, close to 15,000 pilgrims have taken the pathway to the temple hilltop, compared with less than 1,000 devotees the same day last year.
The temple witnessed massive protests between Oct. 17 and 22, after it opened for the first time following the apex court's ruling allowing the girls and women between 10 and 50 to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine.
The temple town is witnessing one of its most stringent security arrangements. More than 2,300 police officials were posted to various points up the pilgrimage path after the state took over the shrine's security Nov. 3.
Several metal detectors have been placed at a various points and crowd combating arrangements are also in place.
The Kerala government has announced it will implement the apex court's ruling, pitting it against the BJP and numerous Hindu groups, which have been up in arms against the verdict.
State BJP president told reporters Nov. 6 at Pathanamtitta – the district where the temple is located – that they have already filed a petition at the NHRC, stating that the devotees over the past 24 hours have been suffering.
"The basic facilities have been denied to the pilgrims and purposely haunting the pilgrims and they are being denied even the basic things like water, toilet facilities and even food. This is not acceptable and hence have approached the NHRC," said Pillai.
Seven-time Independent legislator P.C. George, whose Poonjar constituency includes part of the temple town, said he fails to understand what has happened to the chief minister.
"I have been supporting him all through, but he has goofed up on the Sabarimala issue very badly and has hurt the devotees very badly just because of his adamant stance," said George.
Vijayan, however, said that things are under control in and around the temple town.
"Some vested interests are trying to scuttle peace and tranquility in the temple town, but the police have been doing their job and everything is fine," Vijayan told the media Nov. 6.
