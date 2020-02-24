NEW DELHI – It was love in the air as Ivanka Trump, in a Proenza Schouler floral printed dress, took a stroll at the Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner Feb. 24.
Proenza Schouler is a women's wear and accessories brand founded in New York in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.
"Taj Mahal. The beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!" she posted on her Instagram page.
"And so are you, keep fighting the good fight," posted a follower on her Instagram page.
In a nod to sustainable fashion, Ivanka wore a repeat Proenza Schouler dress which she wore on her visit to Argentina back in 2019.
"Kya baat hai. Beautiful," posted another follower.
In a Feb. 23 tweet, Ivanka said she was honored to return to India.
"Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" Ivanka tweeted.
Ivanka visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad in November 2017, and had dinner with global delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.
She praised Modi for proving that "transformational change is possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.