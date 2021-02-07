SRINAGAR – The arrest of the self-styled chief of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa Feb. 6 is a major success for the Jammu and Kashmir police, officials said.
The police said that in order to dismantle the structure of LeM, a front organization of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the efforts of the Anantnag Police led to the arrest of its self-styled chief Hidayatullah Malik, alias Hasnain, in Jammu city by a joint team of Anantnag police and Jammu police.
The police said the first arrest in this chain was Ayaz Bhat of Anantnag from whom one pistol was recovered on Jan. 18. On his disclosure, two more terror associates, Rayees Mir of Pampore and Shakir Itoo of Shopian, were arrested from whose possession two grenades were recovered.
Four more terror associates hailing from Anantnag were arrested and two pistols, AK-47 rounds and hand grenades were recovered from their possession.
The police said that during further course of investigation, the arrested terror associates revealed that Hidayatullah Malik was putting up in Bathindi area of Jammu and planning a major attack in Jammu city, which is the winter capital of the Union Territory of J&K.
The police also said that Malik is one of the 10 accused in a case pertaining to the detection of a powerful car bomb which was later destroyed on the spot to avert any major mishap.
