JODHPUR — A local court Nov. 22 admitted a petition filed by a Brahmin organization against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who was recently shown holding a placard reading, “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy.”
The matter has been listed for hearing for Dec. 1 in the court of metropolitan judge Rachana Bissa, said the petitioner’s counsel, H.M. Saraswat.
The vice president of Vipra Foundation’s youth wing, Rajkumar Sharma, has filed the petition against Dorsey for “spreading hatred against the Brahmin community” on the social media platform.
Dorsey had posted a picture on his Twitter account in which he was seen posing with six female journalists, with a poster in his hands with ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’ written on it, said Sharma.
He said this comment is not only anti-Brahmin but also contained a coarse language which is “humiliating and thus intolerable.”
The petition has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Noting that Dorsey has not apologized, Sharma said: “The apology has been tendered by the legal policy head and not by Dorsey himself,” adding that even if Dorsey apologized, the crime committed by him will not be mitigated.
“I’m very sorry for this. It’s not reflective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us – we should have been more thoughtful,” Vijaya Gadde, the global head of legal, policy, trust and safety lead at Twitter, tweeted late Nov. 19.
“Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India,” she added.
According to the social network, it hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter.
“One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack.
“It is not a statement from Twitter or our CEO, but a tangible reflection of our company’s efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world,” said the micro-blogging platform.
In a statement to IANS, a Twitter spokesperson said that the company is proud of the fact that Twitter is a platform where marginalized voices can be seen and heard.
“But we also have a public commitment to being apolitical. We realize that this photo may not accurately represent that commitment,” the spokesperson said.
“When our executives travel, they meet with a range of public figures from around the world that represent the diversity of the conversation on our platform. This recent trip to India was no exception and Jack and Vijaya met with leaders across the political spectrum, and from a range of religious and cultural backgrounds.”
Some Twitter users accused Dorsey of “bigotry” and “racism” after the poster went viral.
“How can people put such a hate poster and malign a community: @jack How can you as CEO of @twitter be party to this kind of hate,” tweeted Mohandas Pai, chair of Manipal Global Education.
