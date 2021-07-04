BENGALURU – A team of developers in India has created a new app that is supported by Johns Hopkins University and designed to guide people isolating at home after testing Covid-19 positive, right on their smartphones.
The Vee+ Svasa app – developed by Bengaluru and New York-headquartered IT services company Vee Technologies, and made possible by the Valliappa Foundation – delivers educational videos, information about accessing local medical care and Covid vaccines, and other content sourced by medical experts, right to users' smartphones.
Created by a team of software developers of Vee Technologies located in Bengaluru and Salem, the app has sourced content and expertise of medical practitioners at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the company said in a statement.
The Vee+ Svasa was enriched by inputs of nearly 100 teams of students from Sona College of Technology who competed for a Rs 1 lakh student prize.
The winning teams that emerged from this competition – Senthil Sivaraman S, Harsh Vardhan SM, Ragul P and Shreinik Jain U – were chosen to support the app building and running process.
"We reached out to Johns Hopkins India Institute to give access to the globally accepted standard of care protocols for home isolation cases. For Indians battling the Covid pandemic, this would be immensely helpful," said Valliappa Foundation trustee Chocko Valliappa.
The home quarantine app has a wealth of authentic information ranging from treating oneself at home to how to isolate oneself and protect others in the family, to tips for caregivers on measuring oxygen saturation levels as well as an easy-to-understand Covid treatment flowchart.
"We were overwhelmed by the instant response of Johns Hopkins Medicine international president of global ventures and executive VP and doctor, Mohan Chellappa, and his colleagues of Indian origin, to help us gain access to the globally accepted standard of care material," Valliappa added.
The app will also feature existing services offered by state governments like locating hospital beds, vaccination centers, and doctors on tele-consultation in key cities.
The app is available on Google Play Store while iOS version of the app will be launched soon.
In related, news from Washington, Covaxin's Covid-19 jab, developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, generates antibodies that can effectively neutralize the Alpha (B117) and Delta (B1617) variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, the U.S. National Institutes of Health has said, citing results from two studies of blood serum from people who received the shots.
Covaxin comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus.
"Ending a global pandemic requires a global response," said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH.
"I am pleased that a novel vaccine adjuvant developed in the United States with NIAID support is part of an efficacious Covid-19 vaccine available to people in India," he added.
The adjuvant used in Covaxin, Alhydroxiquim-II, was discovered and tested in the laboratory by the biotech company ViroVax LLC of Lawrence, Kansas, with support exclusively from the NIAID Adjuvant Development Program.
Bharat Biotech signed a licensing agreement with ViroVax to use Alhydroxiquim-II in their candidate vaccines in 2019. This license was expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic to include Covaxin, which has received Emergency Use Authorization in India and more than a dozen other countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.