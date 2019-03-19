NEW DELHI — Retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose has been appointed as India's first Lokpal, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said March 19.
Justice Ghose will head the panel that comprises Justices Dilip B. Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi.
Besides, the panel would have Dinesh Kumar Jain, Archana Ramasundaram, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam as non-judicial members.
The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their offices, it said.
