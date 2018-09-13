NEW DELHI — Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four judges who revolted against Chief Justice Dipak Misra earlier this year, was Sept. 13 appointed the next chief justice of India.
He will assume office Oct. 3 after the retirement of Justice Misra.
Justice Gogoi will have a little over a year before he demits office on attaining the age of 65.
He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court April 23, 2012.
Along with three senior-most judges of the apex court – Justices J. Chelameswar, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph – Justice Gogoi held an unprecedented press conference in January this year raising, among other things, questions over assigning cases to different judges by Chief Justice Misra.
Born Nov. 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He practiced in the Gauhati High Court on constitutional, taxation and company matters.
He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court Feb. 28, 2001. On Sept. 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
He was appointed as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Feb. 12, 2011.
