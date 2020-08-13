CHENNAI – Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam Aug. 12 termed the nomination of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as the Democrats' vice presidential candidate for the upcoming election as a moment of pride for Indians.
Panneerselvam tweeted: "It is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu especially, as Kamala Harris, the first Indian senator, whose mother hails from Tamil Nadu, has been nominated as the vice presidential candidate by the U.S. Democratic party. My hearty wishes to her."
DMK MP Kanimozhi in a tweet said: "It's really a matter of pride that Democratic presidential nominee @JoeBiden has chosen US politician of Indian Tamil origin Kamala Harris as his VP running mate for the US presidential elections. I wish Kamala Harris the best in the US elections. Good to see the inclusiveness."
Kamala Harris, whose mother tongue is Tamil, is the first Indian American to be the vice presidential choice in a U.S. presidential election.
Her mother Shyamala Gopalan had gone to the U.S. to study medicine and became a cancer researcher. She later married Donald Harris, a Jamaican economist. The couple had two daughters – Kamala and Maya – but subsequently divorced.
Though born and raised in the U.S., a young Kamala often visited her maternal grandparents in Chennai's Besant Nagar locality, and had strolled on the Elliots Beach here along with her grandfather P.V. Gopalan, a retired civil servant.
"You can't know who @KamalaHarris is without knowing who our mother was. Missing her terribly, but know she and the ancestors are smiling today," Maya Harris tweeted after her sister was selected.
Shyamala Gopalan's sister Sarala Gopalan and brother G. Balachandran are still in India.
A thrilled Sarala, who got the news early on Aug. 12, told a publication that her niece has not forgotten her roots and calls her 'Chithi' – the form of address for the younger sister of one's mother.
In related news from Mumbai, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has congratulated Kamala Harris on becoming the first person of Indian descent to achieve that honor.
Chopra took to Instagram and posted a picture of Harris in a purple suit, waving her hand.
"This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of color, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party's presidential ticket. #representationmatters? PS: To my younger self – look how far we have come!" Priyanka wrote alongside the image.
