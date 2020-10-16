KANPUR, Uttar Pradesh – Two faculty members of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur have developed a 'hepa filter' mask with a face shield that is said to be more effective in the prevention of Covid-19 infection.
The mask was developed in a month by Assistant Professors Shashwat Katiyar and Saurabh Mishra.
It has since been lab-tested and a prototype given to a Lucknow company for mass manufacturing. It protects the eyes, nose and mouth from contracting any harmful microbe, including coronavirus, they said.
According to Mishra: "Hepa filter is much more effective in preventing coronavirus infection than the KN-95 masks. The hepa filter mask can withhold 99 per cent of microorganisms or particles of 0.3 micron size, which is more than KN-95 masks. This gives hepa filter masks an edge over KN-95 masks."
The filter mask can be folded and taken along anywhere easily and can be worn by people of all ages.
Katiyar, director of the Institute of Biotechnology and Biosciences at CSJM University, said that the mask will come in handy in protecting children in schools, as well as people at large in crowded places.
He said that the hepa filter mask will soon be available online for prices ranging between Rs 100-150.
