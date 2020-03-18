NEW DELHI — Top of the line legal eagle, Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal wears many hats, adept as he is at multi-tasking.
Speaking to Sandeep Bamzai, Editor in Chief and Executive Editor Deepak Sharma of IANS TV on several contentious issues, he rejected the notion of religion being used as the basis of granting of Indian citizenship, debunking the very template of the controversial CAA.
He agrees that nature abhors a vacuum and it is incumbent on the Congress to step and once again become the people's choice. His worry is that democracy has become a facade and the days of night are right here.
Excerpts:
Q: Mr Sibal you have said CAA does not necessarily impinge on the fundamental rights, but taken together with the NPR, the NRC is an issue?
A: No, no I never said that. This morning I explained in an article where I said that in the history of the country or the democratic world, you will find that religion has never been the basis for citizenship and this is contrary to the basic structure of the constitution.
What is the basis of grant of citizenship? That you were born in India, whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, or that your parents were born here - they may be Hindu Muslim whatever. Or you were residing here for 10 years as a Hindu or Muslim or anybody, so both under the constitution and the Citizenship Act of 1955, religion has never been the basis for grant of citizenship.
So there is a fundamental constitutional issue which is now pending in the Supreme Court. Apart from that the NPR/NRC issue will integrate into the CAA. The NPR will be the basis and then NRC will be prepared. The NPR is going to be prepared in such a fashion that even a low level officer will be entitled to say that, " I doubt the citizenship of this particular individual."
The Home Minister said in Parliament that he has given an assurance. But that assurance is of no value because under Rule 44 of the rules pursuant to a notification by the government of India under the Act, the power is given to the local registrar and enumerator to doubt the citizenship of anybody.
Q: But he says there is no doubt, he keeps saying there is no doubt regarding this...
A: But Rule 44 says he can be doubted by the officer concerned, so how does his assurance take away the statutory rule, unless he abrogates it?
Q: Now many states have passed resolutions against it and the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, so where do you think this is headed, because what we have seen over time particularly since it came into existence, is that today after so many years, India stands divided?
A: Not just divided, we are really looking at non-issues. The real issues of the country...coronavirus, massive economic downturn, the global economy will probably go into a recession. No jobs, no earnings, so no revenues for the government.
The government has to make expenditures. Where are they going to get their expenditures from? NPAs are rising so you sell your house silver. The silver of your nation. You sell them for a song, you sell them to foreign entities.
So really the East India Company is coming back in a manner by way of MNCs and big corporations buying up real estate and assets in India. So why is the nation concerned with NRC in the middle of such a crisis? I don't understand.
Q: So would you like this to be abrogated?
A: No, the PM's statement must be honored that there will be no NRC and if there is no NRC there need not be any population register to determine if a person is a citizen or not.
Q: You said the Congress made mistakes. Now after six years and Mr Modi being re-elected, the Congress is at a strange crossroads as diarchy has been replaced by a triarchy as Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka have replaced Manmohan and Sonia, yet it seems rudderless and wrong calls are taken like Rafale, so is the party focused enough?
A: I've never made a statement on these issues as they are party affairs. But if colleagues say something it should be heard. A party like any organization needs rejuvenation though I won't make a public statement but those at the helm must listen to the concerns as they are the key , so the party must get together in a constructive manner and get back in the minds of the people like the Congress was for many years. I dont what to create another controversy but it's enough if some have expressed concerns. So we should all come together on these matters of great concern.
Q: Do you think there is Hindu consolidation taking place regarding vote share in the past elections?
A: Results show there is some element of Hindu consolidation but still 60% of people are not with Modi. But the decline of this government after 2019 is much faster than it ever was. So the taxi driver and rickshaw wallah will tell you that they want an opposition, so they want an alternative and that is up to us to provide it.
Q: We recently saw the worst riots in India in the last 20 years, home minister Amit Shah said that some provocative speeches were made by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and that we will get this probed?
A: Ask Amit Shah about the kind of speeches his ministers made like "Desh ke gaddaron ko..", one of them mocked Shaheen Bagh protesters, if the Home Minister starts protecting his own, then people will lose trust in him. They say they will probe it but their probes are a sham like in UP where the victim was shown as the accused and the accused as the victim. I said in Parliament that we have no faith in your probes.
Q: Yogi Adityanath said anti-CAA people are more dangerous than coronavirus...
A: This is an example of their hate speech. This is their politics. They are not bothered about people's real issues. They just want to win the next election.
Q: You said there is communal virus and coronavirus. Which is more dangerous?
A: At present communal virus is dangerous but coronavirus can become lethal though right now we are safe.
Q: The government says they have generated employment and created jobs...
A: Then why is the unemployment rate shooting up if this is true. It is the highest in the last 30 to 40 years.
Q: Why does the Congress only target Modi and Shah as there are others in the Cabinet. Are you obsessed with them?
A: We have no obsession. They are the ones who are obsessed. Modi and Shah are the only two running this government.
Q: The kind of visceral hatred between the Congress' first family and the BJP is almost personal. I have never seen anything like this...
A: Yes correct, it should not be like this. So the govt should extend its hand and seek the cooperation of the opposition. We will cooperate, why won't we? But if u start hounding people, arresting people, ex-Cabinet ministers, Finance Ministers... it will lead to this visceral hatred which we don't want.
Q: This business of dividing people, is it a harsh reality?
A: Yes it is politics for them and destruction for the country.
Q: It is a harsh reality in the last few elections that Hindus have rallied behind Modi... and one cannot ignore this phenomenon...
A: It is the visceral campaign and use of money power after demonetisation, the flow of cash in UP. Communal passions can get you immediate rewards but they all plateau out. Nothing is permanent in life. South India has no interest in all this.
Q: Congress seems totally disoriented...
A: We need to provide a 'vikalp'. Congress in the only national party that can provide that alternative. If we don't do it, we'll fail the nation.
Q: About Bihar and Bengal polls...
A: Party high command will decide and I can't comment on it.
Q: Congress has the finest legal brains yet...
A:I can't say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.